As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #Unite2FightCorona campaign, he found a lot of support from Bollywood. Celebrities took to Twitter to promote social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Several Bollywood celebrities on Thursday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Unite2FightCorona’ and urged countrymen to follow social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and others took to Twitter to join the campaign against coronavirus. Kangana Ranaut urged people to “pledge” to unite and fight in the testing times of the pandemic.

“The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona@narendramodi@PrakashJavdekar

thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona,” she tweeted.’ABCD 2′ actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan asked people to maintain “do gaj ki doori,” and wear masks.”Do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori #Unite2FightCorona,” tweeted Shraddha Kapoor.

“Do gaj ki doori mask hain zaroori #Unite2FightCorona. Don’t fight each other fight corona,” tweeted Dhawan.

Actor Parineeti Chopra also took to the platform to share “3 mantras to make India safe.””My 3 mantras to make India safe: Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing. Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MIB_India #Unite2FightCorona,” tweeted Chopra.’3 Idiots’ actor R Madhavan also took to Twitter and said, “Thank you sir. Best to be reminded not to let our guard down. We can and will beat this together.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

