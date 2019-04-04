Five years ago today, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff revealed the trailer of the blockbuster film Heropanti. Discussing his journey, Tiger quoted that he considers Sajid Nadiadwala as his mentor. Their bond is just not limited to their profession and always consults him for his decisions.

Five years ago today, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had revealed the trailer of their first film Heropanti. After completing just half a decade in the industry and these notable actors have already made their way in their careers and give credit to their mentor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Talking about the journey so far Tiger Shroff shared that it’s been overwhelming and grateful that he got a mentor and a father figure in the industry as Sajid. He quoted that he can’t say enough for him and just thank him for giving a new life by giving him the opportunity to work in the industry.

On working together with Tiger Shroff in future, Kriti Sanon shared saying that she doesn’t really know when both of them will collaborate but she would love to work with him again. Currently, the hardworking actor Tiger is working on his fourth project under the Nadiadwala banner and feels proud about it. He further revealed that sometimes he feels that it’s too less and he wishes to do more films with Sajid.

He further added upon saying that he is the first person who comes to his mind for anything, rather it is personal or professional front. Considering Sajid Nadiadwala as his mentor or guru, Tiger Shroff shares a bond beyond the professional level. He also revealed that whenever he needs to take any decision he first consults Sajid as nothing is just business between both of them.

Tiger Shroff further quoted that Sajid treats him as a family and feels blessed to have somebody who is talented and experienced and so powerful in Bollywood. On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set for his upcoming film Student of The Year 2 and will share the screens with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, the hottie last appeared in the film Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank in which she will be appearing in a song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More