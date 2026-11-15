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Home > Entertainment News > Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

Tiger Shroff was spotted posing with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune in his first reported public appearance since the October 18 Juhu firing incident. The picture was shared by a nightclub owner, who revealed that the venue is a shooting location for Lag Jaa Gale.

Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident (Images- Instagaram)
Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident (Images- Instagaram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 13:22 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff has made his first reported public appearance since the firing incident outside a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The actor was spotted in Pune with his Lag Jaa Gale co-star Janhvi Kapoor, with a photograph of the two actors now drawing attention on social media.

The picture was shared on Instagram by Aryan Navale, the owner of a Pune nightclub. Navale also revealed that the venue is among the shooting locations for the upcoming film. Tiger appeared cheerful as he posed for the photograph alongside Janhvi, offering a glimpse of the film’s Pune schedule.

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Tiger Shroff Spotted With Janhvi Kapoor After Juhu Firing Incident



Tiger had largely stayed away from the public eye following the October 18 firing incident near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, Mumbai. The incident took place as the actor was leaving a football club after playing the sport. While Tiger escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured.

An audio message claiming responsibility for the firing was later circulated in the name of individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Before this latest appearance, Tiger’s social media activity had also attracted attention. He had liked an Instagram post featuring a scene from his film Heropanti, marking one of his first reported online interactions after the incident.

Tiger Shroff And Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Pune Schedule Of Lag Jaa Gale

The appearance comes shortly after the team completed the Pune schedule of Lag Jaa Gale. On November 14, hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy shared a picture of a cake from the film’s sets and announced the schedule wrap. Janhvi later reshared the post on her Instagram Story.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta, known for projects such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and Selfiee. Tiger and Janhvi will share screen space with Lakshya in the upcoming project.

Tiger is reportedly playing an anti-hero in the film. The actor has previously indicated that viewers who enjoyed his performance in War may also like his role in Lag Jaa Gale. The film’s Pune schedule has now wrapped, while further details about its release and storyline are awaited.

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Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral
Tags: Bollywood newshome-hero-pos-14janhvi kapoorJuhu Firing IncidentLag Jaa Galetiger shroff

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Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

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Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

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Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral
Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral
Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral
Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral
Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

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