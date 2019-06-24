Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is among the most talented actors who is known for his fitness and dancing style. In a small interview, the actor revealed that he has begun preparing for Baaghi 3 and is learning diverse styles of fighting.

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is among the fittest actors of the industry who leaves no chance of showcasing his talent well on-screens. Apart from acting, he is best known for his unique dancing styles. The actor garnered limelight after appearing in Baaghi and Baaghi 2 and won millions of hearts with his action-rich performance. In Baaghi, the hardworking actor shared the screens with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and in its sequel, he worked with Bollywood star Disha Patani.

Currently, the actor is preparing for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise and reports reveal that the actor will work with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will feature high octane scenes which can be a treat to all the fans. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about his preparations for Baaghi 3. He revealed that currently, he is preparing for fighting in diverse styles and in order to make it more interesting he will be using various new weapons.

The film will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020. Talking about Tiger Shroff’s future projects, the actor will soon share the screens with Bollywood dancing star Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in a film which is not titled yet. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness and leaves no chance of giving major fitness goals to his fans.

Tiger Shroff commenced with his acting career immediately after 12th class exams. He did his debut with 2014 action-comedy Heropanti which also led him with different awards. Apart from Baaghi, the actor has also featured in A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and Student of the Year 2.

