Finally, Tiger Shroff has broken his silence on his relationship with Disha Patani. He revealed that he likes to take it slow motion main. From a long time, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be in a relationship. Both the stars have never opened up about their relationship nor they have shied away from making public appearances.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is among the fittest actors of the industry, who is among the leading stars of the industry. For a long time, Tiger Shroff and Bollywood beauty Disha Patani are making headlines for their off the screens chemistry. Despite all this, the duo has never excepted their relationship in public and neither they have shied away from making public appearances. Sometime back, there were a lot of rumours regarding the relationship being called off however, all these rumours turned out to be false.

Whenever Tiger Shroff is asked about the same, he is usually restrained about this matter. Finally, Tiger Shroff has opened up about his friendship level with Disha Patani. In a small interview with the team of Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday revealed about their latest crushes, however, Tiger Shroff like always avoided the question.

Finally, Tiger Shroff revealed that Disha Patani is his good friend, on further being asked about his silence on the topic he revealed that he wants to take it slow, in a slow-motion way.

Tiger Shroff is currently excited for his film Student of the Year 2 which has hit the screens today, May 10, 2019. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is written by Arshad Sayed and bankrolled by Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions

Meanwhile, Bollywood hottie Disha Patani is gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Meanwhile, she will also appear in a romantic horror film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Krishan Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App