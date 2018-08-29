On the occasion of birth anniversary of American legendary dancer Michael Jackson, in the latest Instagram video, Tiger Shroff has paid tribute to him. Tiger Shroff is seen dancing on the popular track of Michael Jackson. He is seen performing the signature dancing style of Michael Jackson. Check out the video.

Actor Tiger Shroff is a huge fan of dancing legend Michael Jackson. Be it speeches or promotional events, the actor has never missed any opportunity to pay tribute to Michael. This time too, it was no less than different on the occasion of Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary. Sharing a video as a tribute on Instagram, in the caption Tiger Shroff wished the king of pop. He further mentioned that because of him (Michael), Tiger had been able to learn dance.

In the video, Tiger wore a white suit with blue coloured shirt. To complement his overall appearance, he wore a black hat, probably to pay homage to the legendary dancer. He is seen dancing on the popular songtrack of Tiger. The actor is performing a signature dancing step- moonwalk.

Well, we think that he is dancing flawlessly, how’d you like his dancing moves?

There are various other photographs and videos are surfacing on the internet. Check them out.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 2 along with Disha Patani.

