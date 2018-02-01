Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising and hottest actors has Indian film industry has ever witnessed. Apart from flaunting his own hard earned super hot body, the actor has also trained Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 in his quest to get that drool-worthy body. Adding in the long list of his talents, Tiger also holds a fifth degree black belt in Taekwondo and is hugely inspired by dancing legends like Michael Jackson and Chris brown.

The dancing maestro, who is often compared to Greek god Hrithik Roshan for his spectacular looks, made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. After starting off on a slow note, he made a powerful comeback with a box office hit Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor.  Tiger’s follow up projects like Flying Jatt and Munna Micheal failed to impress the critics as well as the audiences but he definitely achieved success in establishing his fan base with those jaw-dropping moves and drool-worthy six pack abs.

With films like Karan Johar’s directoral Student of the Year 2 to Baaghi 2 in his kitty, Tiger Shroff is sure to make a powerful comeback in 2018.  Recently, the actor set the expectations soaring high as he shared some of the behind the scenes photos from the exotic shooting locations of Baaghi  2 with his co-actor and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Tiger’s massive popularity on social media has also garnered him more than 7 million followers on his Instagram account. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Tiger Shroff: 

Tiger Shroff mesmerises his fans with his latest look for Baaghi 2.
Tiger Shroff flaunts his flexible dance body as he performs a stunt with his football.
Drooling over Tiger Shroff’s sexy arms? You’re not alone.
Tiger Shroff strikes a pose with her his red hot ride.
Tiger Shroff casually sun tanning in the hot desert.
We just cannot take out eyes off Tiger Shroff’s hot six pack abs.
Tiger Shroff looks like a greek god in his super hot and sexy avatar.
Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly India’s Michael Jackson.
Tiger Shroff looks breathtaking with his amazing looks.
Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the film Heropanti that earned him a filmfare award for Best Male debut actor.
Tiger Shroff flaunts his sexy body while he strikes a Bollywood pose.
Tiger Shroff looks too hot to handle in his latest photoshoot.
Tiger Shroff gives major style inspiration clad in a white suit.
Tiger Shroff flaunts his well toned body under the hot sun.
Tiger Shroff mesmerises his fans with his intense look
Planning to take style cues from Tiger Shroff? He masters the art of dress well everytime.

#preshowgameface #shotwithiphonex

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

#morningrituals #baaghi2

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Catch me live on @GQIndia's Facebook page at 2:15pm, today 🤗 #GQIndia

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Feels good to eat what you like and train #cheatweek

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

One brick at a time everyday and soon you'll have a wall. @dabbooratnani

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Immortaility…take it! It's yours! @dabbooratnani #wecame #wesaw #weconquered

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

#MunnaMichael #onset #grateful #walkingthepath

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Fun time hanging out with @dabbooratnani sir! #dabbooratnanicalendar #shot #2017 🙏😊👊

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Matching my koffee cup 🙂

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 