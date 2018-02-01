The powerhouse of talent Tiger Shroff has won hearts with her mesmerising hot body and spectacular dance moves. Apart from holding a fifth degree black belt in Taekwondo and a dancing maestro, the superstar has also trained Aamir Khan get that drool-worthy body in Dhoom 3. Have a look at 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Tiger Shroff.

The powerhouse of talent Tiger Shroff has won hearts with her mesmerising hot body and spectacular dance moves

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising and hottest actors has Indian film industry has ever witnessed. Apart from flaunting his own hard earned super hot body, the actor has also trained Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 in his quest to get that drool-worthy body. Adding in the long list of his talents, Tiger also holds a fifth degree black belt in Taekwondo and is hugely inspired by dancing legends like Michael Jackson and Chris brown.

The dancing maestro, who is often compared to Greek god Hrithik Roshan for his spectacular looks, made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. After starting off on a slow note, he made a powerful comeback with a box office hit Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Tiger’s follow up projects like Flying Jatt and Munna Micheal failed to impress the critics as well as the audiences but he definitely achieved success in establishing his fan base with those jaw-dropping moves and drool-worthy six pack abs.

With films like Karan Johar’s directoral Student of the Year 2 to Baaghi 2 in his kitty, Tiger Shroff is sure to make a powerful comeback in 2018. Recently, the actor set the expectations soaring high as he shared some of the behind the scenes photos from the exotic shooting locations of Baaghi 2 with his co-actor and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Tiger’s massive popularity on social media has also garnered him more than 7 million followers on his Instagram account. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Tiger Shroff:

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 10, 2018 at 3:59am PST

#preshowgameface #shotwithiphonex A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:55am PST

#morningrituals #baaghi2 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

#MunnaMichael #onset #grateful #walkingthepath A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:44am PST