Tiger Shroff Sells 3 Properties In Around A Year? From Rs 15.6 Crore Mumbai Flat To Rs 9 Crore Deal

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has reportedly offloaded three properties in the past one year, with the latest being his apartment in Mumbai for Rs 9 crore. According to reports from real estate, the three property deals made by Tiger include an apartment in Khar West, Mumbai, and a residential property in Pune.

The recent deal was signed on October 22, 2026, just a few days after a firing incident on the star’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. There is no information linking the deal to the incident that happened in Juhu.

Here is a closer look at the three reported property sales, their locations and the prices involved.

Tiger Shroff’s Rs 9 Crore Khar West Apartment Sale

The latest transaction of Tiger is the sale of an apartment in Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society located in Khar West, Mumbai. This apartment was sold at the price of Rs 9 crore on October 22, 2026. In accordance with the records of the transaction, the apartment in question is located on the ninth floor and consists of 1,291.14 sq. ft carpet area, including an additional exclusive area of 95.80 sq. ft. Furthermore, the deal includes the two covered car parking slots.

This apartment was bought by Tiger from the Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, at the price of approximately Rs 7.61 crore. Tiger has got the possession of this apartment in November 2019. The difference between the cost of initial purchase and sale is approximately Rs 1.39 crore. It is the price difference grossly, which does not represent the final profit of the actor due to numerous expenses.

The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh for the latest transaction, according to the reported registration details.

The Rs 15.6 Crore Mumbai Apartment Sold In 2025

It is not the first time that Tiger has sold an apartment in the same residential building. In September 2025, the actor had sold an apartment in Rustomjee Paramount for Rs 15.6 crore. The previous apartment was situated on the 22nd floor and had a carpet area of approximately 1,989.72 square feet, along with three parking spaces. Tiger had bought it in 2018 for about Rs 11.62 crore.

There is a difference of about Rs 3.98 crore between the purchase price and the reported price, which is an increase of about 34% from the gross value. It should be noted that no costs have been considered in the calculation above. There are two separate deals in Mumbai of the same residential building with different apartments, but with the earlier deal receiving a higher price.

Tiger Shroff Also Sold A Pune Property In 2026

Tiger’s reported property transactions also include a residential property in Pune’s Hadapsar area. The deal, registered on March 31, 2026, was valued at Rs 8.87 crore. The apartment is located in the Yoo Pune development by Panchshil Realty and measures approximately 4,249 square feet. The sale reportedly included three parking spaces.

Tiger had purchased the property in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore. The difference between the reported purchase and sale prices comes to around Rs 1.37 crore, or approximately 18.3% of the purchase price, before expenses and taxes. With the Pune transaction and the two Mumbai deals, Tiger has now been linked to three reported residential property sales across the period from September 2025 to October 2026.

What Do Tiger Shroff’s Recent Property Deals Show?

Since the properties and prices for each of the three transactions are distinct, they cannot be considered as one investment or even as proof of an overall financial transformation. Registration data that we have provides us with the sale prices and dates, but it does not provide any information about Tiger’s motivation for selling the properties or about his future intentions regarding property investments.

Another aspect that is worth mentioning is that the date of sale of the latest transaction drew additional attention since it was registered days after the October 18 shooting incident in Juhu. But the registration date does not prove when the negotiations began and whether this incident had anything to do with the sale.

At present, all that we know about these sales comes from three documented property sales that happened in 2025, March 2026, and October 2026: one in Mumbai for Rs 15.6 crores, another in Pune for Rs 8.87 crores, and the latest one in Mumbai for Rs 9 crores.

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