Tiger Shroff shared a cute birthday wish for Jackie Shroff on Instagram. In the birthday post, Tiger wished him by saying happy birthday to the most handsome father/friend/love/hero. He added that there is hardly anyone who doesn’t love Jackie Shroff. The actor is friends with people of all generations and his Instagram is proof of how down to earth he actually is.

First of all, very happy birthday to ‘Apna Bhidu’, Jackie Shroff, turns 62 today. Also fondly called Jaggu Dada, the actor has been in the industry for over 40 years and has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with Swami Dada that released in 1982. Since then, there was no looking back for him. The actor went on to deliver hit films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, 1942: A love story, Rangeela and many others. The Ram Lakhan actor has played a good brother on the screen a lot and he has been loved and revered so much for that. In fact, he is one of the most respected actors of the industry. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t love our birthday boy.

On this special occasion of his birthday, his son Tiger shared a cute birthday wish for him on Instagram. Tiger wished him by saying happy birthday to the most handsome father/friend/love/hero! He further expressed how much he loves him and tagged Jackie on his official Id @apnabhidu. He did some special hashtag work here which said on screen off screen hero, nobody like you and dont make them like they used to.

Also earlier in an interview, Tiger said that every son’s first hero is his father, and in his case, his father is an actual hero. He has always been fascinated with him, and he was in awe of everything he did. Everywhere they go, his father is always surrounded by fans and tiger feels so proud of that. He further told that nowadays, when they go to lunch, it has become a 50-50 situation and competition is increasing at home. On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s multi starrer Bharat.

