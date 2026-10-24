LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Tiger Shroff firing case, Tiger Shroff shooting latest news, firearms recovered in Surat, Tiger Shroff case 10 arrests, Mumbai Crime Branch investigation, Anil Pandit Tiger Shroff case

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 15:01 IST

Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat, in connection with the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Three more accused have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests to 10 as investigators probe the alleged weapons supply network. 

The investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has taken a fresh turn, with the Mumbai Crime Branch recovering two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat. The recovery was made on Friday, October 23, as police continued to investigate the alleged conspiracy behind the October 18 shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area. With three more accused arrested, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 10. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to police officials, investigators traced the movement of the weapons supplied to the alleged shooters, leading them to a hideout in Surat. The recovered firearms and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to determine whether they match the empty cartridges recovered from the crime scene. Police are also working to establish the origin of the weapons and identify other people allegedly involved in supplying them. 

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Are The Latest Accused?

The three latest arrests have taken the total number of people apprehended in the case to 10. The newly arrested accused have been identified as Ankit alias Sarpanch Rajesh Khatak, 18, Sameer Hasan Khatri, 19, and Jatin Krishan Panchal, 27. All three are residents of Haryana, according to reports.

Investigators suspect that the accused helped arrange firearms and ammunition and coordinated with other people allegedly involved in planning the attack. Police are also examining their possible links with Anil Pandit, a wanted accused who allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have not been established in court. 

What Happened Outside Tiger Shroff’s Residence?

The firing incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to police, at least two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the actor’s car before fleeing the scene. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and a passer-by sustained injuries.

Police said several rounds were fired at the vehicle. A motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants was subsequently found abandoned in Andheri. Investigators are examining the sequence of events, the alleged reconnaissance carried out before the shooting and the roles of those suspected of facilitating the attack. 

Police Probe Alleged Interstate Weapons Network

The recovery in Surat has added another lead to the investigation, which has involved arrests across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Police are attempting to trace the supply chain of the firearms and establish how the weapons reached the alleged shooters.

Anil Pandit, who has been named as a wanted accused, is also under investigation in connection with the case. His alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are among the aspects being examined by investigators. However, the precise motive behind the firing and the alleged roles of the individuals involved remain subjects of the ongoing probe. 

The recovered firearms and cartridges could help investigators determine whether the weapons were used in the Juhu shooting. Forensic and ballistic examination is expected to provide further evidence as the Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the case.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail
Tags: Mumbai Crime newstiger shroff

RELATED News

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

Manoj Bajpayee Says Bollywood Has Used Only 25% Of His Talent, Reveals What Still Drives Him

36 Days After Welcoming Second Baby, Deepika Padukone Set To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan On King Sets — Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips’ Stunning Athleticism While Running Between Wickets Viral In NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Britannia Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Misleading ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’ Claim By Consumer Protection Authority

Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail
Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail
Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail
Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail
Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

QUICK LINKS