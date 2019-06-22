Tiger Shroff states that his ultimate goal is for his father Jackie Shroff to be known as Tiger Shroff's father rather than the other way around. Read the article to know more.

Being a child star is tedious in itself but if you’re the son of a legendary Bollywood icon, things become considerably harder. Action star Tiger Shroff states that although he is proud of being the son of the legendary actor Jackie Shroff, he was worried about carving his own path and stepping out of his father’s shadow.

The young star says that he wants to work until his father will come to be known as Tiger Shroff’s father rather than the other way around. Tiger further added that he was always aware of his father’s immense impact on Bollywood and his challenge while stepping into the industry was to make his own identity and not be known as the son of a famous actor.

The Baaghi 2 star claims that he has succeeded in proving himself thus far and managed to steer clear of his father’s name. He further states that it was easy for him to be noticed, being the son of an acting veteran, but through his hard work has achieved an independent identity. He also asserted that the audience could not have accepted him for the sole reason that he was Jackie Shroff’s son.

The actor was last seen in his 2019 film, Student of the Year 2, alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film was produced by Karan Johar and written by Arshad Sayed. The film was released to Indian theatres on May 10, 2019, and raked in a total of Rs.96.36 crore.

Tiger Shroff will be seen next in an action film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App