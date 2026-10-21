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Home > Entertainment News > Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface

Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface

Tiger Shroff has been photographed without visible bandages after the firing incident involving his vehicle in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar shared the new pictures after visiting the actor to check on his well-being.

Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident
Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 15:25 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff has been seen without visible bandages in new photographs shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar following the firing incident involving the actor’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The pictures, shared after Shelar visited the actor to enquire about his well-being, offer a fresh glimpse of Tiger following the October 18 incident. 

In the photographs, Tiger is seen wearing a black vest and talking with Shelar and others. The images are a contrast to the earlier pictures that surfaced after the incident, in which the actor was seen with bandages on his chest and left arm. Reports said he had sustained minor abrasions and was examined before being discharged. 

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Sharing the photographs on social media, Shelar wrote, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.” 

What Happened During the Firing Incident Involving Tiger Shroff?

The incident took place on October 18, when gunmen allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle as he was leaving a football club in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver was reportedly hit by a bullet. Reports also said a person near the vehicle was injured. 

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence and condemned the attack. He said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who had formed teams to trace those responsible. 

Police subsequently arrested three suspects in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the case. They were handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing. 

Tiger Shroff’s Team Warns Against Fake Videos

Meanwhile, Tiger’s team issued a statement warning against the circulation of AI-generated videos and false claims related to the firing incident. The team cautioned that legal action could be taken against those spreading misinformation about the actor.

The latest photographs provide an update on Tiger’s appearance following the incident, although the absence of visible bandages alone does not establish the full extent of his recovery.

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Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface
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Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface

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Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface

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Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface
Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface
Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface
Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface
Tiger Shroff Spotted Without Bandages After Mumbai Firing Incident, New Photos With Minister Ashish Shelar Surface

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