Bollywood filmmaker Sidharth Anand, best known for his films like Bang Bang, Salaam Namaste, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani, has revealed that his next film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff has not been shelved. The film will go on floors by end of 2019 and release in 2020. Putting an end to all the speculations around the film, Sidharth told a leading news agency, “While Tiger and I were working on these things, another film with YRF came into the picture. For the first lead, we felt Hrithik Roshan was an apt choice. For the second lead I bounced the idea to Tiger. “

“I told him that if we do this film now, we will have to push ‘Rambo’. And we both agreed that we give a little bit of more time to prepare (for Rambo). As soon as the shoot of YRF film is over, the work will begin on Rambo,” he said. Speaking about his plans of making the film into a franchise, he added, “The initial plan is to make Rambo into a franchise, but that can happen only if the part one does well. We need to bring the first film out and then see if audience wants to watch more of this character or not. It will go on floors by 2019 end and release in 2020.”

Talking about taking a big leap from being a rom-com director to an action director, Sidharth said, “I have always been a romantic-comedy director. But my last film ‘Bang Bang’ was action and it changed the perception of me as a director. Now I am known as an action director and I am enjoying that. I try to push the envelope as much as I can for the action sequences and bring aesthetics.” Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo is the Indian adaptation of Sylvester Stallone starrer super hit series, that first came to life in 1982 with ‘First Blood’, which minted over $125 million worldwide.

