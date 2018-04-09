The much-anticipated film of 2018 Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff has finally hit the floors. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff along with the two leading ladies of the film have started shooting for the film in Dehradun. SOTY 2 producer Karan Johar has further revealed that the final star-cast of the film will be unveiled on April 11th, 2018.

After the massive success of Baaghi 2, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has started shooting for Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film Student Of The Year 2. Unlike the previous release of the franchise starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the filmmaker will not direct the film but will be bankrolling it under his banner Dharma Productions. Helmed by ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ director Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 will bring an interesting twist in the love triangle as Tiger will be seen opposite two female leads in the film.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma Production tweeted, “STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 – DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls. Give us a (trophy emoji) in the comments to wish them luck!” Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, Karan revealed that the final star cast of the film would be unveiled on April 11th, 2018. “The student journey begins again!!!! #SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th!!!! Watch this space….break a leg,” he tweeted.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Disney’s The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir fame Tara Sutaria have been roped in as the leading ladies of the film. On Sunday, Karan also shared a nostalgic post on Twitter and stated that the film will always be special to him. “Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw ! The 3 sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me!” he tweeted. Student Of The Year 2 has been scheduled to hit the screens on November 23, 2018.

