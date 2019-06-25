Tiger Shroff who is popular for his Martial arts in the cinema industry has always left everyone impressed with his kickboxing and hand-work has now geared up to choreograph the action sequences in the next sequel. The 29-year-old actor has already begun the preparation for the third instalment of the film which will go on floors in Mumbai by July-end.

Tiger Shroff who had been featured in Baaghi franchise is all set to choreograph the action sequences in the next sequel. As per sources, the 29-year-old actor has already started the preparation for his next part before the film goes on floors in Mumbai by July-end. A source close to the team said that Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now he is learning new forms in it while practising Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3′ not an ordinary film but a big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed.

For taking references, Tiger Shroff is taking help from English actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and his idol, Jackie Chan. Reportedly, the actor will be taking training from heavy artillery for the Sajid Nadiadwala production.

As per sources, post the Mumbai schedule, Tiger will shoot in Morocco, Turkey, Siberia and Egypt. The team had already left for Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, in the previous month for a recce.

Tiger Shroff who is working on his first film with Hrithik Roshan, further confirmed the news saying that it is quite fortunate that his director is opened to suggestions so they do not do a lot of back and forth on that.

For example, if his kicks or his hand-work is good, his inputs will be considered by the stunt team and the director. If in case they turned out to be well-executed after some practice then it is considered as the best of both worlds.

Shraddha Kapoor was featured in the previous part of Baaghi. Now, Riteish Deshmukh is the new entrant in the action-thriller franchise’s forthcoming third instalment. Like always, Tiger Shroff will play as the lead actor in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App