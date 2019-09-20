After winning the hearts of many with his action lover performances in Baaghi and now in WAR, Khalnayak 2 will surely come as a surprise for all the Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt fans! Scroll for more information.

From his action performances to crazy lover, Tiger Shroff is one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood industry and if all goes well, we will soon see Khalnayak 2 on cards with Tiger Shroff as Jackie Shroff’s son! The second sequel of 1993 Hindi action thriller will surely come as a surprise for all the fans who would want the story of Khalyanak to have more to it.

As per reports, the buzz is that the sequel of Khalyank will have Sanjay Dutt aka Ballu played by Sanjay Dutt in 1993 to leave the jail after completing his sentence and meeting Ram aka Jackie Shroff’s son. While the talks for the remake are still on papers, Sanjay Dutt is planning to approach Tiger Shroff for the role of an honest police officer. Sanjay Dutt is still in talks with 1993 director Subhash Ghai for buying the remake rights but the director doesn’t plan on selling it. He believes that the classic 1993 thriller movie should be left as it was and not be poked with.

But we hope, this time there is a remake because well, who wouldn’t want to see Khalnayak 2 in making with Sanjay Dutt as the villain and Tiger Shroff donning a police uniform! Talking about the 1993 classic movie, Khalnayak starring Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles was a Hindi thriller movie which was a box office hit twenty-six years back!

The plot of the movie revolved around Villian Sanjay Dutt who escaped and was a terrorist on loose, inspector Ram played by Jackie Shroff who was after the antihero to catch him off guard and his girlfriend Ganga, also a police officer who goes undercover as a street girl, played by Madhuri Dixit. The movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of the 1990’s. The movie has bagged many awards among which the songs such as Khalnyak Nahi Nayak hu, Choli Ke Peeche kya hai and many more were the highest viewed songs of the ’90s.

Check out some of the videos here:

