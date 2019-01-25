After a blockbuster success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is now gearing up to hit the theatrical screens with Baaghi 2. Post the official announcement of the film, speculation is rife that Tiger will be trained by Israel's national Intelligence agency Mossad to master new combat tricks. Slated for a theatrical release on April 6, 2020, the leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised.

The makers of the hit franchise Baaghi 3 are all set to take the action quotient a notch above. Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, the previous instalment Baaghi 2 that starred Disha Patani as the leading lady emerged as a blockbuster hit and crossed Rs 150 crore mark at domestic box office. This is one of the primary reason why the makers did not waste any time in announcing the third sequel of the film early this year.

As the film gears to hit the floors, latest reports suggest that the makers of the film want Tiger to train in new combat tricks and know-hows under the supervision of Israel’s national Intelligence agency Mossad. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff responded to the speculation in a conversation with a news agency and stated that being trained by Mossad was a part of the initial discussion and they are still deliberating on which art form should be used for his on-screen character this time. On being prodded further about the film, Tiger revealed that the narration is scheduled to take place next week. The leading lady of Baaghi 3 is yet to be finalised.

Before Baaghi 3 hits the screens, Tiger Shroff will be seen essaying the role of a college student in the upcoming film Student of the year 2. In the film, he will share the screen space with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. With this, he has also been roped in a film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

