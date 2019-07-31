Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming film War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also features Hrithik Roshan in the main lead. In the latest sequence, Tiger used the most powerful gun Gatling for the action thriller.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming movie War. In the movie, Tiger will be seen holding one of the most powerful machine guns called the Gatling. Gatling is an insanely powerful piece of military weapon and forerunner of the modern machine gun.

Tiger used the gun for an action sequence scene in the movie. Directed by Siddharth Anand the action thriller features Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. The film is being produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Director Siddharth Anand said in an interview that the scene where Tiger is seen using the powerful Gatling gun he is trying to tear down the city. He calls tiger an action hero and in the movie he wants people to see something new. The director also added that in the action sequence Tiger will be fighting with Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier the movie was titled as fighters but later makers of the film changed the name to War after the first official teaser of the movie was released. The shooting of the film kick-started in 2018 and while making the film the aim of the filmmakers was to show something Indian fans have not seen before. War is going to be the biggest action film of the entertainment industry. The makers are trying their best to push all the boundaries and make the best action genre film.

Apart from Hindi, the film will also release in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Super 30.

