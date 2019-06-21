Tiger Shroff workout video: Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a video from his daily workout regime. In the video, he can be seen off-shirt and lifting weights. Check out more videos from his workout regime here.

Tiger Shroff workout video: The gym enthusiast, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Karan Johar directorial venture Student of the Year 2, recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from his workout routine, and Oh Boy! doesn’t he look hot? Lifting heavy weights and facing away from the camera, Tiger Shroff is working out on his biceps and triceps.

Posted an hour back, the photo has already gone viral and the comments section is brimming with compliments from his millions of fans who are praising his washboard abs and sculpted body. His latest movie, SOTY 2, marked the first step of Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the film industry. It was the sequel of 2012 movie Student of the Year, which featured the debut actors Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

The Bollywood movie, Heropanti marked his first step in the Industry. Besides his acting tactics, it was his physical attributes which were applauded by the audience. The actor matches well with Hrithik Roshan who till today is treated as the father of Bollywood. When it comes to the looks and passion for dance, no one can beat them in the entire industry. Viewers are very excited to see the two together in Siddharth Anand’s next movie. The movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor, the befikre girl.

The actor, Tiger Shroff has won many awards but mostly for Heropanti alone, the actor was honored with 5 awards, namely Stardust Awards, BIG Star Entertainment Awards, Star Guild Awards for Best Male Debut, IIFA Awards and Life Ok Screen Awards.

