As dad Jackie Shroff celebrates his 60th birthday, the adorable son Tiger Shroff has not left a single stone unturned to make his day special, showering adores and love on daddy Jackie. To make the day more memorable celebs from across the film industry have sent their warm wishes on social media to the actor who ruled the 80s and 90s in Bollywood.

Star kids have never shied away to mesmerize us with their charm and sweet gestures and Tiger Shroff is one such star kid who has been creating buzz with all his charm since he steps into the Tinsel town. As dad Jackie Shroff celebrates his 60th birthday, the adorable son has not left a single stone unturned to make his day special, showering adores and love on daddy Jackie. To make the day more memorable celebs from across the film industry have sent their warm wishes on social media to the actor who ruled the 80s and 90s in Bollywood.

From actor Anil Kapoor to Neil Nitin Mukesh, almost every fiends of the hero have blessed his well-being on the actors’s special day. Wishing the star actor on Twitter, ever glamourous Anil Kapoor tweeted, “A friendship that has seen every up and down & witnessed a lot of firsts! That’s the bond him & I share till date! Happy Birthday, Ram!!! @bindasbhidu have a fantastic year! Lots of love – from your Lakhan.”

Jackie Shroof’s wife Ayesha Shroff also took to the Twitter to make her husband Jackie feel special on his 60th birthday. Wife Ayesha shared a photo of him cutting a cake with a caption that runs, “Happy birthday to the biggest heart I know!” In reply to which, Jackie Shroff expressed his love and gratitude to all those who tried their every best to make his birthday an excited one.

Scroll down to see how the actor feels blessed on his birthday as he received wishes from his friends and well wishers:

Happy birthday to the most handsome hero onscreen and offscreen in the world! @bindasbhidu #bestdad #blessedtobehisson pic.twitter.com/g95oJwiR1M — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 1, 2018

Happy birthday 😊 — Akshay Kumar⏺️ (@AkshayKumarPHD) February 1, 2018

Hbd🎂🎂🎂🎂 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukn) February 1, 2018

To the coolest dude in town…@bindasbhidu happy birthday Duds. Stay cool! 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 1, 2018

Happy birthday to the biggest heart I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5FT8e6qXE — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) February 1, 2018