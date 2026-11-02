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Home > Entertainment News > Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

Tiger Shroff’s team has denied reports that the actor will attend Claudia Ciesla’s November 3 book launch in Mumbai. The event was expected to mark his first public appearance since the October 18 Juhu firing incident.

Tiger Shroff (Image: X)
Tiger Shroff (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 13:19 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will not be making his first public appearance since the Juhu firing incident at a book launch scheduled in Mumbai on November 3. The actor’s spokesperson has dismissed reports claiming that he would attend the event, calling the news “completely baseless” and clarifying that he will not be part of the programme.

The clarification comes after reports suggested that Tiger was set to attend the launch of actor and wellness author Claudia Ciesla’s book, Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia’s Concept. The event is scheduled to take place at a Mumbai hotel.

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“The news circulating regarding Tiger Shroff making a public appearance for a book launch happening on November 3, is completely baseless. Not true at all,” the actor’s spokesperson said, putting an end to speculation surrounding his reported appearance.

Why Was Tiger Shroff’s November 3 Appearance Being Discussed?

Reports published on October 31 claimed that Tiger would attend Claudia Ciesla’s book launch, marking his first public engagement since the firing incident outside a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The reports also stated that Tiger had written the foreword for Ciesla’s book. His reported appearance had drawn attention because the actor had kept a low profile following the October 18 incident.

However, his spokesperson’s latest clarification makes it clear that Tiger will not be attending the November 3 event. There is no confirmed information yet about when he will resume public appearances.

What Happened In The Juhu Firing Incident?

The firing incident took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, Mumbai. Two assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle. The actor escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. Three suspects were initially arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. The investigation subsequently expanded, with more arrests reported as police probed the alleged conspiracy and the roles of those involved.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had also claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post, though such claims and the alleged links of those arrested have been part of the ongoing investigation. For now, Tiger’s next public appearance remains unconfirmed. The November 3 book launch, which had been widely reported as his possible return to public engagements, will not feature the actor.

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Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event
Tags: BollywoodClaudia CieslaJuhu Firingtiger shroff

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Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

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Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

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Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event
Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event
Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event
Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event
Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

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