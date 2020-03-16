Tiger Shroff is soon going to make a groovy entry with the remake of the most iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer. The actor revealed the release date of the video song. Here's when the song will release.

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 release date: On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff has given a reminder to the fans about his launch of the most iconic songs remake I am a disco dancer on Twitter. The song is going to release on Wednesday 18th March. The actor wrote on his twitter account asked the fans to get ready to watch his disco groves. The song is going to drop on Saregama YouTube channel.

The song belongs to Salim Suleman, Beny Dayal, Akanksha Sharma, and the song was pushed by Saregama Global. He also used the hashtag Disco Never Dies. The song has been created in the Dipanker design studio. After gaining the huge box office collection in the film War alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s Baghi also made headlines. The film did well on Box-office and now the actor is all set to bring it out on Heropanti 2. Although the release is not final for it.

Tiger Shroff is one of the most successful young actors who gave back to back hits in an action sequence. He has begun his journey from Heropanti in 2014. The film goes well on screens and the audience loved the film too. His performance was also loved by the audience. Now the actor was all set to take the iconic track into the next level. Well, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to give the competition to Mithun Chakraborty or not. For more such updates and entertainment news stay tuned to NewsX.

