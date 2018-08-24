The Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is continued to prove his worth in Bollywood. After his power-packed performance in 'Baaghi 2' with Disha Patani, this hip-hop music video is a visual treat to all the dance lovers. The actor has even shared various posters on his Instagram. Check out the latest video.

The much-anticipated Tiger Shroff music video titled ‘Ready to Move’ is finally released on Friday and going by this latest video, it seems like the stellar actor has gone miles in proving his worth in Bollywood. In the video, the actor is grooving on the hip-hop beats of the soundtrack.

The song is all about being prepared to fall while continuing to move forward, and having fun and dancing to celebrate life.

Recently, the actor shared two posters of the music video where he has asked his fans’ reviews. Tiger’s one of the posts reads as, ‪”Get #ReadyToMove guys! Out now ❤❤❤ let me know what you think 😊”

The 28-year-old actor has collaborated with Amaal Mallik for the third time who has also composed Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main and Chal Wahan Jaate Hai. The song is single sung by Armaan Malik and composed by his brother, Amaal Mallik. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

In case you missed out, the music out is being shot in Mumbai. In an old interview to a leading daily, Armaan Mallik said that it was another single of theirs, after their previous hit, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi. They’ve been provided with a nice parallel to Bollywood. Also, it’s good, when mainstream Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff support independent music.

Well, we must say Tiger is raising the bar in the entertainment industry and keeping his fans curious with his upcoming projects.

On the work front, the actor is about to wrap up Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2. The film features debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria . After this, the action hero has bagged another action film of Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. This is not it the actor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Siddharth directorial, Rambo. The movie will go on floors in November 2019.

