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Home > Entertainment News > Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos

Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos

Days after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, the actor’s team has issued its first statement, denying that he has made any public comments about the incident and warning of legal action against those spreading fabricated stories and AI-generated videos in his name.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 20:54 IST

Tiger Shroff’s team has now spoken out after the firing incident involving the actor, but its first statement is not about the investigation. Instead, it is a warning to social media pages and digital platforms allegedly circulating fake videos, fabricated stories and unauthorised statements in his name.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, October 20, the team clarified that Tiger has not issued any public statement or released any video about the shooting or related developments. It also warned that those creating or circulating such content could face legal action. 

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The team said it had noticed several social media pages and digital platforms sharing AI-generated videos and scripted narratives falsely attributed to the actor.

“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” the statement read.

It further described the content as “completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public”, urging media outlets and online platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it. 

Team Tiger Warns Of Legal Action Against Those Spreading Misinformation

The statement also took aim at content allegedly being circulated to generate engagement or earn money, asking publishers and social media pages not to amplify unverified claims.

“Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action,” the team said, adding that it reserved the right to pursue available legal remedies against those responsible.

The team urged the public to rely only on verified updates from Tiger and his official representatives rather than videos or statements circulating without authorisation. 

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The warning comes after shots were fired at Tiger’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on the evening of October 18, as he was leaving a football club. The actor escaped without injuries, while his driver and a bystander were reportedly hurt.

Police traced the suspects’ movements using CCTV footage and technical evidence. Three people were subsequently apprehended in Rajasthan and taken into Mumbai Police custody as the investigation continued. 

While the shooting prompted widespread concern, the actor’s team has now stressed that the circulation of fabricated material should not be mistaken for an official account of the incident.

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Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos
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Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos

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Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos
Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos
Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos
Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos
Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos

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