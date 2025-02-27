Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • ‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan has never failed to rule the hearts of his fans. Here are some of his blockbuster movies packed with action thrill.

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan's Top Movies


Salman Khan has never failed to rule the hearts of his fans. The actor has always delighted the audience with his stellar performance. Now, the actor is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming action-packed ‘Sikandar’.

The makers of ‘Sikandar’ have already unveiled the teaser. The teaser has already been creating a lot of buzz since its release. With this, let’s take a look at Salman Khan’s top action movies.

Top Action Movies Of Salman Khan

Kick

Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was released in 2014. The film garnered a lot of positive reviews for its intriguing storyline and action scenes after its release.

Tiger Franchise  

No denying that the Tiger Franchise has always kept fans intrigued. The recent, action-thriller film, ‘Tiger 3’ had set new yet captivating standards for action movies in the film industry. However, it is anticipated that ‘Sikandar’ can overtake the Tiger Franchise in terms of action and suspense.

Wanted 

Salman Khan’s Wanted rolled out every other action movie. This was one of the movies, where Salman Khan excelled in the mass genre in Indian Cinema.

Bodyguard

This is one of the finest movies of Salman Khan. This movie ruled the hearts of the fans with an interesting story plot. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hazel Keech in the side roles.

Dabbang Franchise

Dabbang has always been on the list of audiences. Salman Khan excelled in the action genre with this movie. The actor perfectly played the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey.

Sikandar

The last but not the least on the list is ‘Sikandar’. This upcoming action-packed thriller has already left fans buzzing after the makers unveiled the teaser.

ALSO READ: What Is The Internet Saying About Sikander Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

