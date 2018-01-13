Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the Box Office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai.Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film which has been produced under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22 is enjoying a successful run at the Box Office ever since its release. The film, which became the third fastest film to enter the Rs 300 club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal, has now earned Rs 320.32 crore on the twenty-second day of its release. The film, which minted Rs 316.74 crore on the 21st day, has now earned Rs 1.46 crore on Friday making it a total of Rs 320.32 crore. The film has also broken many Box Office records.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the Box Office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai. “#TigerZindaHai reaches *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]… Will be Salman’s HIGHEST GROSSER today [Sat]… [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 320.32 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Tiger Zinda Hai has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release thanks to the exceptional promotion and phenomenal trailer.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film which has been produced under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal are seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 and will also be seen in Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 next year.