Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 1.46 crore on Friday, 2.12 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.27 crore on Sunday making it a total of Rs 325.71 crore since its release.Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai is having a strong run at the Box Office despite big releases like Kaalakandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz. In the fourth weekend, the film earned Rs 1.46 crore on Friday, 2.12 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.27 crore on Sunday making it a total of Rs 325.71 crore since its release. Tiger Zinda Hai had a grand opening of Rs 34 crore and has been running successfully since then. Tiger Zinda Hai also features Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film.”#TigerZindaHai remained STRONG, despite stiff opposition posed by new films… [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 325.71 cr,” tweeted Taran. Tiger Zinda Hai songs like Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan became overnight hits and the film created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. The trailer of the film was loved by the audience and Salman Khan fans were very much excited for this action-thriller.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film which has been produced under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal are seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 and will also be seen in Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 next year.