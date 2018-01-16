Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is still shining brightly at the Box Office as according to the latest figures, the action-thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has minted Rs 327.07 crore. It is the sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger which featured the same lead actors—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The film has managed to do a phenomenal business in both the domestic as well as the international markets

Action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, which features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and beauty queen Katrina Kaif has turned out to be Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all times. The film, which became the third fastest Bollywood movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’s Baahubali 2, has now minted a massive amount of Rs 327.07 crore in twenty-five days of its release and is still going extremely strong at the Box Office. The film has managed to do a phenomenal business in both the domestic as well as the international markets.

Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger which featured the same lead actors—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It’s the story of a RAW agent and an ISI agent saving 25 nurses who got kidnapped by a terrorist outfit. Tiger Zinda Hai has been produced under Yash Raj Banner. The prequel titled Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal are seen in supporting roles in the film.

“

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Salman Khan film and wrote, “#TigerZindaHai [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr, Mon 1.36 cr. Total: ₹ 327.07 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.” The film is now even giving tough competition to other releases such as Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz which were released on January 12.