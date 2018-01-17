Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has collected a whooping amount of Rs 328.09 crore on the fifth day of its release. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Box Office figures of the action-thriller on Wednesday. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller titled Ek Tha Tiger. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has broken many Box Office records with his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai. The action-thriller which also stars Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is still rocking the Box Office and has collected a massive amount of Rs 328.09 crore on the twenty-sixth day of its release. Tiger Zinda Hai took the internet by storm after the phenomenal trailer of the film was released and the songs of the film became over night hits. The film collected a whooping amount of Rs 34 crore on its opening day and seems to be unstoppable.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller titled Ek Tha Tiger. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the Salman Khan film. Taran wrote, “#TigerZindaHai [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr, Mon 1.36 cr, Tue 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 328.09 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.” The film has been doing a great business overseas as well. The film collected 124.56 crore on the fourth weekend.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that action coordinator Tom Struthers, who received illustrious fame from Hollywood blockbuster including the likes ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has several thrilling action sequences that were shot for over 60 days in the Emirates. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been shot in Austria, Tyrol, Greece and Abu Dhabi.