Salman Khan’s action- thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released on December 22, has been enjoying a successful run at the Box Office since its release. The film, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar received a massive opening of Rs 34 crore and has been storming the Box Office since then. According to the latest figures, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has minted Rs 330.53 crore on the twenty-eighth day of its release. With such whooping figures, Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Salman Khan’s highest grosser.

The songs of the film have also been loved by the audience and soon became very popular ever since they were released. Also, fans love Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen chemistry. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#TigerZindaHai remains ROCK-STEADY… Biz expected to escalate on Sat and Sun… [Week 5] Fri 78 lakhs. Total: ₹ 330.53 cr. India biz.” Despite other releases like Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz, Tiger Zinda Hai is still roaring at the Box Office.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film produced under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal are seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 and will also be seen in Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 next year.