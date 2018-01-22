Action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, which features Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has collected Rs 333.58 crore even after thirty days of its release, according to film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, “#TigerZindaHai showed an UPWARD TREND on Sat and Sun [like previous weeks]… Absence of major films is helping it chase a BIG TOTAL… [Week 5] Fri 79 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 333.58 cr. India biz.” The film, which has been produced under the Yash Raj banner, is one of the highest grosser of Salman Khan as well as Yash Raj productions.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that action coordinator Tom Struthers, who received illustrious fame from Hollywood blockbuster including the likes ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has several thrilling action sequences that were shot for over 60 days in the Emirates. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been shot in Austria, Tyrol, Greece and Abu Dhabi.

