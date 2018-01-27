Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai nears the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's PK as it has successfully minted Rs 336.21 crore at the box office. The film PK had a minted a total lifetime collection Rs 340 crore and it seems that it would not take long for Salman fans to break that record. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a sequel of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is going rock strong at the Box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film recorded Rs 206.04 crore in the first week and is still marching towards breaking all the records and emerging as the highest grossers of the year. According to latest records, the blockbuster film has successfully minted Rs 336.21 crore as it enters into week 6 of the film release. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter account and said, “#TigerZindaHai starts Week 6 with SUPER-STRONG numbers… Nears *lifetime biz* of #PK… [Week 6] Fri 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 336.21 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH”

#TigerZindaHai starts Week 6 with SUPER-STRONG numbers… Nears *lifetime biz* of #PK… [Week 6] Fri 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 336.21 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

Comparatively, Aamir Khan starrer PK had raked in a total lifetime collection of Rs 340 crore and it seems like Salman fans are going to break that record very soon. The high-on-action entertainer is the third Salman film to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark after ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan’. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has also emerged as the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, next to the Hindi-dubbed version of Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’. According to the makers, it is Salman’s biggest hit so far.

Reacting to the massive box office success, Salman said in a statement; “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.” He added, “Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it’s good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important.”

Based on 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL, Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film co-written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles, with Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah, Girish Karnad and Paresh Rawal and Sajjad Delfrooz in supporting roles. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and is the second instalment of the Tiger Film series. Songs like Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan have recorded more 100 Million views on YouTube.