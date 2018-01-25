On being asked about how important is 'Tik Tik Tik' in your career, Nivetha Pethuraj said, "Honestly, I'm not able to figure it out. I tried doing the math at the beginning of my career but I failed every time. So I just gave up on that. (Laughs) If it's meant to take me to higher places - and I don't know what this 'higher place' is - it will. I am going to go with my instinct on what the 'higher place' is."

This is just her fourth film but an important one as it’s India’s first space sci-fi film. ‘Tik Tik Tik’ actress Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Tamil flick set to release soon. The excited actress talks to NewsX about her experience of working in this film and more.Nivetha started her career in 2016 and in just two years has acted in several different genres. The actress and model is an ardent of Hollywood director Christopher Nolan and this is reflecting in her choice of films too.

NewsX: How exciting was it for you to do ‘Tik Tik Tik’, a space sci-fic film?

Nivetha: I’ve always wondered how they make space films and I’ve always been a fan of Christopher’s Nolan’s films. It always amazed me how the actors were able to perform without actually being in space – not only space films but even films like ‘Life of Pi’. You have to use your imagination a lot and I found that exciting. I did a lot of research but director Shakti Soundar Rajan made it easier than I thought.

NewsX: ‘Tik Tik Tik’ doesn’t have the mass elements like song-and-dance and romance. What did you think about this?

Nivetha: That actually made me happy! Firstly, this was the first Indian space sci-fi film and secondly, Shakti did it right. I was worried before the film went on floors how Shakti was going to pull it off and whether this was even possible here. He has cut down as many commercial elements as possible but he did add emotional elements like including Jayan Ravi’s son, Aarav. In fact, a few days back Shakti told me he had edited out some scenes of mine and I felt it made sense for this genre of film.

NewsX: What was your experience like working with Jayam Ravi?

Nivetha: It was good but I don’t have a scene with him separately. It’s always the five of us together in the scenes so it’s like teamwork. It was fun!

NewsX: How important is ‘Tik Tik Tik’ in your career?

Nivetha: Honestly, I’m not able to figure it out. I tried doing the math at the beginning of my career but I failed every time. So I just gave up on that. (Laughs) If it’s meant to take me to higher places – and I don’t know what this ‘higher place’ is – it will. I am going to go with my instinct on what the ‘higher place’ is.

NewsX: What was your instinct when you heard the script for ‘Tik Tik Tik’?

Nivetha: Extremely positive; it was a ‘Go for it’ instinct. Everyone who worked on the film was very confident about it. They all knew they were there to give their 100 % and they did – that’s what made me feel comfortable.

NewsX: You’re just a few films old in the south film industry but you seem to be doing very diverse projects.

Nivetha: One thing that I realised after coming to the film industry is that I shouldn’t have a specific goal in mind like I have to act in this director’s film or hero’s film. That’s not what the trend is today. Today, the script is the actual hero and that’s what the audience comes for. I am signing script-based films that I like.

NewsX: In terms of roles, are you looking at the significance rather than the length of the role?

Nivetha: Yes. Even if I have a screen presence of 10 minutes, I want to make sure I can do justice to it and get registered in the audience’s mind. When they finish watching the movie, they should remember me. This is what I am trying to do. (Smiles)

NewsX: So what is next for you?

Nivetha: I am working with Vishnu Vishal in director Ezhil’s film. This is my first full-fledged comedy and it’s really fun. I am enjoying the shoot. I never thought I was someone with a sense of humour but every time I chat with director Ezhil, he laughs. It makes me feel good and now I think I do have a sense of humour. (Laughs)