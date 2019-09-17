Tik Tok sensation Ritika Badiani is all set to star in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series called NSA. Badiani will play the role of Nisha, a pro Kabaddi player and a NSA college fresher. Ritika Badiani has featured in above 150 commercials and music videos so far.

Tik Tok star Ritika Badiani: Tik Tok has given a platform to all general public to showcase their acting skills leading some to even become celebrities in the entertainment industry. This time Tik Tok sensation Ritika Badiani has grabbed a great opportunity. Yes, the young beautiful Ritika has been roped in to play a key role in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series called NSA. The web series is based on a sports mystery.

ALTBalaji is known to have stunned the audiences across the country and overseas with its variety of content genres spanning in horror, action, romance. The production house had recently launched shows Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and M-O-M( Mission Over Mars) which has garnered utmost attention. The digital platform is now prepping up for their next web-series NSA, which will have Tik Tok star Ritika Badiani portray a crucial role.

The web-series revolves around missing winners in a Kabbadi match and their secrets. The series will showcase certain feelings such as love, jealousy, anger, friendship, horror and passion in the characters. As the series progresses, the life of the characters in the series get entangled with each other unraveling mystery and threatening their life at each step.

Ritika Badiani will play the character Nisha, who is a NSA college fresher and a pro in Kabaddi. Her striking looks also plays an important role in the web-series. The Tik Tok star has so far featured in more than 150 commercials as well as in music videos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App