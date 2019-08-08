Haryanvi sensation and Tik-tok star Sapna Choudhary has had always left her fans in aww moments with her unique and dramatic charm. We have always spotted Sapna entertaining her fans with her powerful stage performances and singing songs in her melodious voice in the events. Sapna’s journey had been a roller-coaster ride for her with lots of ups and downs as at a point in life she got caught in some legal issues which dragged for a longer period of time in her life.

Talking about her connection with her fans, she has always been frequently active on various social media platforms to stay connected with them and provide them the source of entertainment. One such platform she came across is Tik-Tok, an app which allows you to make short-videos and show the world your creativity and acting skills.

On Sapna’s Tik-Tok profile, we can see a number of videos whether it’s a Bollywood dialogue, a Punjabi dialogue, a Bollywood song or a Punjabi song, her fans have been gloating over her videos on repeat mode. Her expressions, her smirks, and every bit of her performance are very much liked and appreciated by her fans. Watch out the top 10 Tik-Tok videos of star performer Sapna Choudhary here-

Sapna Choudhary has worked in several Bollywood movies and was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 11 where she couldn’t make it to finals, but she won the hearts of many people.

