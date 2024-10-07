TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies At 25 After Revealing Health Issues, Illness

Taylor Rousseau Grigg, a 25-year-old TikTok content creator known for her lifestyle videos, has tragically passed away. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, announced her “sudden and unexpected” loss on Instagram on October 5 and via a GoFundMe page dedicated to her memory.

“No one ever expects to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron shared in his heartfelt post.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but Taylor had previously opened up to her 1.4 million TikTok followers about her health struggles. In an August 8 TikTok, she described her transition from being “very athletic” to feeling “not healthy and in good shape.” She mentioned becoming ill shortly after her marriage in August 2023 and only discovering her diagnosis a few months before her last video.

“You’re seeing me sick throughout our marriage, struggling without knowing what was wrong until this year… I barely found out what was wrong with me. I felt like I was fighting for my life,” she expressed.

Taylor, who celebrated her 25th birthday in September, confirmed she had received a diagnosis but chose not to disclose the specifics. She explained that sharing details could invite unsolicited advice, which she wanted to avoid.

In his post, Cameron mentioned that Taylor had been “in and out of the hospital” since their wedding. “This past year, Taylor dealt with more pain and suffering than most experience in a lifetime, yet she remained a light, bringing joy to those around her,” he wrote.

Cameron also revealed that Taylor would be an organ donor. “Her earthly body is still here, kept alive by machines to ensure her organs are viable for donation,” he shared. Representatives confirmed to TODAY.com that her organs would be donated to pediatric patients, which Taylor would have appreciated, given her desire to help others.

Cameron initiated a GoFundMe due to the financial impact of Taylor’s illness. Taylor was well-known on TikTok for her content about her life, including her marriage, her dog, her faith, and her country lifestyle. Her last TikTok, posted on September 26, followed a trip to the vet.

While Taylor couldn’t address her followers again, Cameron conveyed a message to them, reassuring that she was no longer in pain. “She doesn’t owe anyone anything, but she would want everyone to know she’s more than okay,” he wrote. “Though her earthly body waits to give the gift of life, her spirit is in heaven, dancing in the streets of gold with all her beauty and grace, surrounded by her endless shoe collection and rhinestone jewelry.

