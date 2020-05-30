It is a popular saying that time flies. But, in the case of Irrfan Khan, it certainly seems true. It is hard to believe that it has already been a month since we lost the actor, not just for his fans but also his family. On complete one month without him, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa has penned a heartfelt note on Facebook, which will make you smile ear to ear. Sharing two unseen photos of the actor, Sutapa wrote that there is a field beyond our ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing. She will meet him there.

She added that when the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about. It is just a matter of time. They will meet again and reignite conversations. In the first photo, Irrfan Khan can be seen lying down on the grass as sunlight hits his face. The second photo is a selfie of him and Sutapa as they lay down on the grass under bright sun.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Irrfan Khan’s friend has revealed that Irrfan Khan donated funds to help poor people amid coronavirus lockdown. However, his only clause was that his contribution should be kept a secret.

Also Read: Radhika Madan explains new airport rules amid COVID-19 lockdown as she reaches her home in Delhi, describes her experience as a scene of an apocalyptic film

Also Read: Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai: Anupam Kher to launch autobiographical play on his website

''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that… Sutapa Sikdar यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शुक्रवार, २९ मे, २०२०

His friend added that Irrfan Khan and his family believe that the right hand should not know that the left hand has given. What matters to them the most is helping people. He is now sharing this information because Irrfan Khan is no more between us and it is their responsibility to share with everyone that souls like that do exist.

Also Read: Khaali Peeli, Rashami Rocket, Ak Vs Ak among films that need urgent resumption of shoot, writes IMPPA to Maharashtra government

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App