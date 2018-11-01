Priyanka Chopra is known to take fashion to altogether different level and dress up in quite some quite out-of-the-box at times. Recently she was snapped wearing a black crop turtleneck with black leather pants and black shoes as she stepped out with a box handbag and slender rectangular sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra is known to take fashion to altogether different level and dress up in quite some quite out-of-the-box at times. In case you have forgotten the 2017 Met Gala outfit, recently she made headlines with a black quilted jacket that got her trolled for the bizarre outfit. Today Priyanka was again spotted wearing black but this time social media is going all awe for her fashion sense.

The Desi girl wore a black crop turtleneck with black leather pants and black shoes as she stepped out with a box handbag and slender rectangular sunglasses. Wearing her signature crimson lipstick and the actress aced the look in a neatly tied bun.

Whether it’s her dressing sense or the upcoming wedding PC knows how to rule the social media like a pro. Her fans are all excited with only a month left for her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas. Though details about their wedding have not been made official, several reports about their marriage are doing rounds. The Desi girl also recently celebrated her bridal shower her pictures set the internet on fire.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Isn’t It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. Apart from this, she will feature in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

