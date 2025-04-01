Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

At CinemaCon, the annual event for theater owners and studios, Sony Pictures unveiled an exciting new project that promises to offer a fresh and immersive take on the iconic Beatles. The highly anticipated four-movie event will delve into the lives of the legendary band, with a stellar cast of actors playing the Fab Four. Directed by Sam Mendes, this project aims to provide a unique cinematic experience that will redefine how the Beatles’ story is told.

A Star-Studded Cast Brings the Beatles to Life

The Beatles, often regarded as “the most significant band of all time,” have inspired countless generations with their music. Now, director Sam Mendes has brought together an impressive ensemble cast to portray the band members in these intersecting biopics. The actors chosen for this monumental task are:

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Mendes, who has long admired the impact of the Beatles, explained his deep personal connection to the band, saying, “The Beatles changed my understanding of music. Pretty much, they made up my first memories.”

A Unique Cinematic Experience

The Beatles biopics will unfold over the course of four films, which will be produced throughout 2027 and released in April 2028. Mendes described this ambitious project as “the first binge-able theatrical experience,” with all four films coming out at once. Each film will be told from the perspective of one of the band members, allowing audiences to see the story through the eyes of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon.

What makes this event even more special is that the characters and events will cross over between the films, offering a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the Beatles’ journey. “Seeing all four films in proximity tells the story in a unique way,” Mendes added.

A Long History of Beatles in Film

The Beatles’ influence on pop culture extends far beyond their music, and their presence in cinema has been equally impactful. Between 1964 and 1970, the band starred in five films, including the iconic A Hard Day’s Night and the animated Yellow Submarine. Over the years, there have been several attempts to capture their story on screen, such as the 1994 indie film Backbeat, which focused on Lennon’s relationship with Stuart Sutcliffe before the band became famous. The 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy also explored Lennon’s teenage years, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the role of the young musician.

Additionally, many documentaries have been made about the Beatles, with the most recent being Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back in 2021, which offered an intimate look at the band’s creative process during the making of Let It Be. There was also Beatles ’64, a documentary released last year.

A Story Still Left to Tell

Despite the many portrayals of the Beatles’ story in film and documentaries, Mendes believes there is still much left to explore. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore,” he said. With the combination of a talented cast, a fresh approach, and a deep dive into the lives of each band member, the upcoming four-movie series promises to be a musical and emotional journey like never before.

“The music will be astonishing, and I promise you it’ll be worth the trip,” Mendes concluded, building excitement for what is sure to be an unforgettable cinematic event.

With the official backing of McCartney, Starr, and the families of Lennon and Harrison, the project has the blessing of the people who know the Beatles best, ensuring that this will be an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the band’s legacy. Fans of the Beatles, as well as those new to their music, will undoubtedly be captivated by the unique storytelling and rich musical experience this biopic series is set to deliver.

