After the Time’s Up initiative came into the limelight during the Golden Globes Awards 2018 when almost every celebrity walked the red carpet dressed in black to show solidarity, it has been drumming up new controversies every other day. TIME’S UP is a legal initiative which addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that has kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential. We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate boardrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access the legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable.

This initiative started after many women took to social media to reveal the dark truth of ongoing sexual harassment and assault by powerful people in the entertainment industry. The first complaint was filed against the big shot producer and director Harvey Winestein and it was a landslide after that with alleged news coming in for House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey, director Stan Lee, The Disaster Artist actor James Franco and the latest one to join the list is comedian Aziz Ansari. Recently actor Mark Wahlberg was also targeted by the initiative on the issue of wage disparity.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams recently went through a 10-day reshoot of their new release ‘All the Money in the World’ after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer following the sexual assault allegations on the House of Cards actor. After USA Today reported that Wahlberg was paid a whopping 1.5 million dollars for the reshoot whereas his co-shat Williams got party under $1,000. Time’s Up initiative was the first to generate an outcry against the act post which Wahlberg agreed to donate the entire 1.5 million dollars he earned for reshoots to the sexual misconduct defense initiative in co-star, Michelle Williams name.

“I 100% support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

Williams issued a statement on Saturday, saying, “Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME (William Morris Endeavor) and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment.”

William Morris Endeavor said in a statement that wage disparity conversations should continue and “we are committed to being part of the solution.”