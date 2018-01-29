The Time's Up movement is the most recent attempt at women empowerment, where 300 women from Hollywood have come together to provide a platform for women to talk about their harassment struggles and get legal assistance. But how effective is this method given that fact that the women standing up are privileged and rich and the women who need to speak up are dependent in some form or the other.

The world is changing and while there is a wave of feminism and women empowerment in the world and the results of that were the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up movement. The last few months have seen women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against some big names in the Hollywood industry like Harvey Weinstein, James Franco, Aziz Ansari and Stan Lee. While all that seems like a positive step towards the end of a male-dominated society, is the movement actually making any relevant difference in the lives of the women who are either too afraid or too dependent on the harasser to come out?

Recently, Selma Blair stood up as a sexual harassment survivor, before that, Eliza Dushku did the same. All the stories are being told in the wake of “Time’s Up,” an anti-harassment initiative propelled in the new year and advanced by more than 300 women from Hollywood. These women are standing up on their own, and it’s superb. One of the highlights was Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes when she called out the misogyny during the Best Director award by announcing the nominations saying “And here are the all-male nominees”. I’m sure that, similar to me, numerous other women were grinning at their screens as men are put down and brought to shame, thinking, “Take that, men!”

But what did we do after that? We put our phones down and pedalled back to work, where we continued to bare normalised forms of sexism, laugh on women degrading jokes and fit into the gender- stereotype set for us by the society and even bare sexual harassment through catcalls and angry partners. The Time’s Up movement is great yet it’s difficult to relate to for some reasons—for the most part, that the individuals who have advanced it are for the most part white, for the most part affluent, for the most part favored, and for the most part ready to have legitimate plan of action. We simply don’t have that extravagance.

Time’s Up is a decent beginning, the all the more politically charged result of the “#MeToo” hashtag via web-based networking media. It’s making an environment where fundamental sexism and mishandle won’t go on without serious consequences, regardless of whether in amusement or other, low-wage callings. Not exclusively does it have a legitimate protection arm and a GoFundMe to enable casualties of sexual to attack, it likewise tries to change enactment from the beginning.

It’s a pleasant thought that one day, organizations who don’t support equal pay will be punished, and out of the blue that really is by all accounts conceivable—in the United States, far from the third world countries like India. India is one of the leading third world countries, quickly climbing the ladder of development, globalisation and advancement but it remains far behind when it comes to gender equality.

While there are movements against discrimination, rape is still a very prevalent issue in the county and while that continues equal pay is that last thing that matters. Indian women put up with harassment at home, in the working environment, on their drives. Time’s Up and its force are made conceivable by the things that those women have now—impact, a stage, riches—hard-earned however these might be, and that the greater part of us here don’t have. Regardless of whether Indian big names, socialites and experts joined together to begin a nearby Time’s Up, it would not have a similar help or impact. It would be on a smaller scale, and the allegations of rape would appear to be less similar to chivalrous declarations than chatter mongering.

The Indian film industry, which is one of the biggest in the world, has its own way of degrading women, be it through item dances in movies, sexual innuendoes, slapstick comedy or just making jokes at the expense of women. they are treated as just a pretty face in movies and there are hardly any women-centric movies in Bollywood even though names like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are global icons. No Indian women can even imagine an all-black ensemble at the Iifa Awards in solidarity to equal pay or women empowerment.

Time’s Up is a growing movement but it will remain a foreign concept for us as we go about our lives, living in the boxes that society has made for us. Even in the US, the movement has given a platform for women to come out and speak up but how many of those who are coming out belong to the lower class, not as rich or educated. When even a movement becomes a luxury for the rich, it’s time to rethink the method being used and the platform being provided.