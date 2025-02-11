Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has often found himself at the center of controversies due to his remarks on social media and during interviews. His statements on topics ranging from women’s attire to political opinions and religious matters have sparked significant backlash. Here’s a detailed look at the incidents that drew public criticism.

July 2021: Sexist Remark About Women’s Attire

In July 2021, Ranveer Allahbadia faced intense criticism for a tweet that many perceived as sexist and outdated. He posted:

"Any girl becomes a 100x more attractive in a long kurti paired with those big earrings. Life hack that brings all guys to their knees."

The comment was widely slammed by social media users, who accused him of objectifying women and promoting stereotypical beauty standards. Many argued that such statements reinforce misogynistic ideas by reducing women’s worth to their appearance. The backlash led to widespread discussions about the responsibility of influencers in shaping societal perspectives.

April 2021: Contradictory Political Statement

Earlier, in April 2021, Allahbadia sparked a debate with a tweet about political views:

“If your entire opinion about someone is decided according to their political opinion, the problem is with your political opinion.”

While attempting to project himself as apolitical, the statement was criticized for its contradictory nature. Many followers pointed out the irony, questioning how one could express an opinion about political perspectives while simultaneously claiming neutrality. The tweet led to discussions about the role of public figures in political discourse and whether influencers should take clear stands on important issues.

July 2023: Provocative Question on National Identity

In July 2023, Ranveer Allahbadia invited advocate J. Sai Deepak to his podcast, where he asked a controversial question:

“Which individuals should leave India?”

Sai Deepak’s response, which included names of journalists and historians, led to outrage on social media. Many criticized the divisive nature of the discussion, arguing that such conversations could encourage intolerance and hostility. Despite the backlash, Allahbadia chose not to remove the podcast episode, which further fueled debates about platform responsibility and ethical journalism.

April 2024: Spreading Unverified Information About Kerala Village

In April 2024, Ranveer Allahbadia was accused of spreading misinformation after he shared an unverified claim about a village in Malappuram, Kerala. He repeated a guest’s assertion that the village enforced Islamic law and discouraged non-Muslims from entering.

The claim was widely condemned, with many highlighting its lack of factual evidence. Critics accused Allahbadia of irresponsible journalism, pointing out that such statements could incite communal tensions. The controversy reignited the debate over the dangers of misinformation on digital platforms and the need for influencers to verify facts before sharing them with a large audience.

February 2025: Offensive Question on ‘India’s Got Latent’

Most recently, in February 2025, Allahbadia found himself in another controversy during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent’. During the show, he posed an extremely inappropriate and obscene question to a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

The remark was met with immediate outrage, with many calling it disturbing and offensive. Formal complaints were reportedly filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others involved in the show. Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that he had made a mistake and promising to be more mindful of his words in the future.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s repeated controversies highlight the dangers of unchecked speech in the digital age. As a public figure with millions of followers, his words have a significant impact on public discourse. While influencers have the right to express themselves, these incidents serve as reminders that irresponsible statements can have serious consequences.