Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

The Formula 1 spectacle at Miami International Autodrome wasn’t just about speed—Hollywood icons, music sensations, and sports legends turned the event into a full-blown celebrity affair.

Celebrities dazzled at the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 as stars like Timothée Chalamet and BLACKPINK’s Lisa lit up the Miami Autodrome.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 was not just a showcase of racing excellence, but also a magnet for some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, sports, and fashion. The Miami International Autodrome was brimming with star power, as celebrities turned out in large numbers to witness the high-octane spectacle.

Timothée Chalamet Steals the Spotlight

Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet was among the most notable attendees. The Dune actor was seen in the pit area, dressed casually in a comfortable blue and white jersey that gave off racing team vibes. Chalamet mingled effortlessly with others on the grounds, shaking hands and exchanging greetings in a relaxed, approachable manner.

More Big Names At F1 Miami Grand Prix

The celebrity lineup didn’t stop there. Terry Crews, Evander Holyfield, and DJ Khaled were all present, each visibly enthusiastic as they admired the sleek cars and snapped photos with the machines that define the F1 experience.

Michael Douglas added a classic Hollywood flair to the scene, pausing for a lively chat with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi—a moment that caught the attention of photographers.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Turns Heads At F1 Miami Grand Prix

Also making waves at the event was Lisa, a member of global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. She turned heads in a fashion-forward look, donning a maroon sweater layered under a matching leather vest adorned with fringe, embodying both style and individuality.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Make It a Date

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay made an appearance, sharing sweet moments as they strolled hand-in-hand through the venue. The couple laughed together, looking relaxed and joyful, adding a romantic touch to the buzzing event.

A Star-Studded Attendance List

The roster of celebrities in attendance was nothing short of impressive, extending beyond Hollywood to the worlds of music, sports, and digital media. Notable names included:

Danica Patrick

Tiësto

Michael Bay

Myke Towers

Sergio Busquets

Josh Denzel

Jeremy Lynch

Kirsten Watson

Speedy

Derrick Henry

Jayden Daniels

And many more

