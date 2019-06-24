The team of Sooryavanshi is all set to recreate 90's hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. After Akshay Kumar made an official announcement about the remake, social media has trolled him for not giving due credit to Raveena Tandon for the song's massive success. Akshay had mentioned in his tweet that the song is synonymous with him and his career.

One of the users said that Akshay was good but nobody can replace Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree. Another said that they cannot imagine the song without Raveena and asked him not to recreate it. Meanwhile, one tweet read that they love Akshay but he shouldn’t forget to give due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of him. It added that Katrina can never recreate the same magic on-screen.

Interestingly, Katrina and Akshay had also set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in De Dana Dan’s song Gale La Jaa. In the song, Katrina had worn a sexy yellow saree like Raveena Tandon. However, the song could not recreate the magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

You were good. But no one can replace @TandonRaveena in a yellow saree — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) June 20, 2019

I can't imagine this song without Raveena in it. Don't recreate it pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaase!😭 — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) June 23, 2019

Akki we love you but for once don't forget to give the due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of you. Also I was not a huge fan of Raveena but Katrina can never recreate what she did. — Shivoham (@30going13) June 23, 2019

Credit to sizzling @TandonRaveena is Missing…she deserves atleast credit…she played a huge role..!!! — RITU (@Ritu25897050) June 20, 2019

Yes you were looking fabulous and sexy in yellow Saree in that song😍 — Nitika 🇮🇳 (@Nits_filmy) June 23, 2019

The chemistry of @akshaykumar sir and @TandonRaveena mam in "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" song is brilliant. In my opinion no other actor including @akshaykumar sir and @TandonRaveena mam also can't recreate that chemistry again. — Divyanshu Raj Karan (@simpson_stark) June 20, 2019

The most loved and beautiful evergreen song from 90's back again!!#Sooryavanshi is getting bigger everyday! @akshaykumar

But still I don't find any actress from thia genre who can match the awesome performance of @TandonRaveena in this song. Finger Crossed for #katrinakaif — Sharma Ji⏺ (@IamAaaaabhijit) June 20, 2019

But you were less and Raveena Tandon more in that song. — Laboni das (@dlaboni22) June 23, 2019

Akshay : dont remember seeing u in Tip Tip Barsa Paani….wasnt it a solo act by @TandonRaveena ? 😉😃😂 — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) June 24, 2019

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi also stars Neena Gupta in a prominent role. Avoiding a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah on Eid, Sooryavanshi will now release on March 27, 2020.

