The 90’s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon was one of the biggest romantic hits of the decade and continues to remain itched to everyone’s fondest memories. Recently, Akshay Kumar announced the remake of the song for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi and called it a song synonymous with him and his career. Soon after Akshay made the post, social media was disappointed and called him out for taking credit of the song’s success.
One of the users said that Akshay was good but nobody can replace Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree. Another said that they cannot imagine the song without Raveena and asked him not to recreate it. Meanwhile, one tweet read that they love Akshay but he shouldn’t forget to give due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of him. It added that Katrina can never recreate the same magic on-screen.
Interestingly, Katrina and Akshay had also set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in De Dana Dan’s song Gale La Jaa. In the song, Katrina had worn a sexy yellow saree like Raveena Tandon. However, the song could not recreate the magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi also stars Neena Gupta in a prominent role. Avoiding a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah on Eid, Sooryavanshi will now release on March 27, 2020.