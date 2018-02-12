Tisca Chopra is one of the most sensual and beautiful actresses of all time. She is a great actress not only in acting she is also very much good at writing. Apart from her professional life, she is also one of the leading fashionistas.She is always updated with the new fashion trends and at the age of 44 also she manages to look sexy and hot. Her style is followed by her fans. She keeps on updating her sexy and bold pictures on her social sites. Her pictures and video on Instagram get huge likes and appreciation. She is not only an actress but also plays an important role in her personal life being a mother and a wife. She is a yummy mummy as she is very much into the family as well as make sure maintain her figure and look hot and beautiful.

Tisca Chopra is fond of experimenting her look with different styles.She sometimes dressed as bold and sexy whereas sometimes she keeps her look simple and elegant. She is one of the actresses who can inspire everyone with her look. She absolutely Slays all the looks. Her social media sites are filled with her beautiful and bold pictures.

 Hot Trica Chopra retro look, wins the heart with the simplicity

Trica Chopra looks stunning in her traditional  lehenga

Trica Chopra is slaying  in the traditional floral saree

Hot Trica Chopra enjoying the breeze waving her gorgeous curly hair

Trica Chopra alluring look complimented with heavy earrings 

Trica Chopra gorgeous smile will leave you stunned 

Trica Chopra heels furry heels are mind blowing

Trica Chopra sizzling in Seductive expressions

Hot Trica Chopra  love for white

Hot Trica Chopra breathless expressions

Trica Chopra feels the air looks beautiful in blue

  Trica Chopra erotic avatar in black bodycon dress

Trica Chopra is looking stimulating hot in her slinky dress

Trica Chopra dramatic and bold in yellow outfit

Trica Chopra love for Indian wear, look lovely in saree

Doing my impression of how film actresses lounge around at home 😉#actorlife

Doing my impression of how film actresses lounge around at home 😉#actorlife

My #waitingforinspiration pose .. #suchaposer #dramaateveryturn #alwaysacting

Doing my impression of how film actresses lounge around at home 😉#actorlife

