Columbian songwriter, Shakira had to pay 18 million Euros to the Spanish tax authorities. Wife of FC Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique was accused of not paying taxes that might land her in jail while she was a resident of Barcelona, Spain. Latin American diva has given us various party songs including, Hips Don't Lie, Brazil, Waka Waka, and Perro Fiel.

As per reports, Colombian performer and songwriter have paid over 18 million Euros to the Spanish tax authorities in Spain after she was accused of not paying taxes despite being a resident in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Although, Hips Don’t Lie singer has handed over the 6-figure sum to settle a 2011 tax debt, she is still being investigated over her tax returns for three years.

As reported by respected Catalan newspaper El Periodico has revealed that Shakira, 41, paid over £17.65 million for the 2011 tax year to Spain’s Tax Agency and could launch an appeal against the tax office demand. It further added, the details came after Spain’s Taxation Agency argued that Shakira was living in Spain during that period and could have paid income tax on her worldwide earning instead of paying for earning obtained in Spain.

Shakira’s lawyer, Ezequiel Camerini was quoted justifying that she has traveled and lived in several places due to her professional life. He further added, ‘as an international artist’, she has acted and paid all her dues according to the laws of all the jurisdiction she resides in. Being in a relationship with FC Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and having two sons from him, Shakira officially transferred her residency from the Bahamas to the Catalan city in 2015 instead. According to the company, the case will continue until June until the prosecutors come with a decision.

