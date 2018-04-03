Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray are going to fund a row of bio-toilets on Juhu Beach, a report said. The star couple has reportedly spent an amount of Rs 10 lakh to get the public toilets built on Juhu Beach. Reports further added that apart from the public toilets, a separate row of urinals has been also created.

Almost eight months ago, actor-turned author Twinkle Khanna posted a photo on social media for which she got trolled. In the picture, Khanna had posted a picture of a man defecating openly on a beach where she had gone for her morning walk. The actress felt disgusted and expressed her displeasure through a post on the social media. She quoted the incident as a sequel to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. And that time the actress was massively criticised by the Twitterati, but the step she took with husband Akshay Kumar and Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray is something that will show the actress had a serious intention hidden behind the post.

Reports said that Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Aaditya Thackeray, will fund a row of bio-toilets on Juhu Beach. The reports were confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, who later informed that the struggle for the couple does not end here. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Versova and Juhu Beach will require three or four more such toilets to be completely defecation-free. The reports also state that the toilets will bring relief to the slum-dwellers and hawkers who only have access to a single public toilet until now.

Reports further added that apart from the public toilets, a separate row of urinals has been also created. The newly built bio-toilets have six seats in total, three for both men and women. The star couple has reportedly spent an amount of Rs 10 lakh to get the public toilets built on Juhu Beach. All the toilets have been equipped with a bio-digester, making sure that they are clean and suitable for frequent usage. After the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, the star couple has raised a number of issues related to proper sanitation facilities for both men and women.

