Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Comes To His Rescue Amid His Dating Rumours With 20-Year-Old Model Lily Chee

In the Hamptons, New York, Tobey Maguire was photographed by celebrity news agency Backgrid, dressed in all white and standing next to Lily Chee, who wore a white mid-length cut-out dress.

The Hollywood star appeared to place his hand on Chee’s lower back as they left a star-studded July 4th party. As the photo circulated online, many speculated that Maguire and Chee were dating, while others criticized their nearly 30-year age gap.

One person commented on X, formerly Twitter: “She wasn’t even born when the first Spider-Man film was released.”

Neither Maguire nor Chee has publicly addressed the rumours, so far. However, amid the speculation, one internet user commented on Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s Instagram post: “Why is your ex-husband banging someone three years older than your daughter?”

In response, Meyer defended Maguire, explaining that he was “kindly” walking Chee to her car when they were photographed together.

“I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy,” Meyer wrote on Instagram, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. “And now he has been blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

Meyer also dismissed the online speculation in a separate comment, emphasizing her close relationship with her ex-husband. “I’m disengaging after this,” she added. “But don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere). Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets.”

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and announced their separation nine years later in 2016. Meyer officially filed for divorce in October 2020, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Ruby, born in November 2006, and son Otis, born in May 2009.

