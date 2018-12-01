Kajal Aggarwal photos: Famous for her killer body and her stunning looks has taken the internet by storm once again with her latest pictures. Donning a beautiful frilled baby pink floral dress, the diva looks mesmerizing as she poses on a yacht. She has captioned her picture as first love, in the picture she is sitting on the deck of the boat and is seeing into the video camera.

Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal romances Kavacham co-star Bellamkonda and their chemistry is setting the screens on fire

One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her killer body and her stunning looks has taken the internet by storm once again with her latest pictures. Donning a beautiful frilled baby pink floral dress, the diva looks mesmerizing as she poses on a yacht. She has captioned her picture as first love, in the picture she is sitting on the deck of the boat and is seeing into the video camera. The picture in a span of 3 hours has garnered 159,255 likes and the count seems unstoppable.

One such picture of the diva which has taken social media by storm is where she is romancing with her co-star Bellamkonda Sreenivas on the sets of her upcoming film Kavacham. The movie is similar to Bollywood blockbuster Singham; cop drama.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi and got her first Telugu film release in 2007 with Lakshmi Kalyanam. However, she got her breakthrough with her box office hit Chandamama. Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a massive fan following of 6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram and her pictures go viral in mere seconds. Take a look at Kajal aggarwal’s photos here:

