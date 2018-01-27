South superstar Nani escaped unhurt from a car accident on Friday as his driver dozed off behind the wheel and rammed the car into an electric pole. The star escaped the accident with minor bruises and announced that he will taking a week long break from the shooting of his upcoming film Krishnarjuna Yudham. His driver has been booked under Section 3 of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) and is currently under police investigation.

Tollywood actor Nani escaped unhurt from a car accident on Friday with minor bruises at the Jubliee Hills area in Hyderabad. The accident took place when the driver dozed off mid-way and rammed the car into an electric pole while the actor was returning to his home after the shoot and was sleeping on the back seat. The superstar took to Twitter to share his well being with his fans. He tweeted, “I’m okay 🙂 Just a few bruises here and there .. Small break from the Yudham .. Will be back in action in a week!”

The car driver has been identified as Srinivas and is under currently under police investigation. He has booked under Section 3 of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property). The Sub inspector of the area, Mr Naresh told Deccan Chronicles, “Fortunately, the airbags installed in the car saved their lives and the impact of the crash was reduced.” He further revealed that both the actor and the driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital for their first aid and treatment.

Nani is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Krishnarjuna Yudham. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens. In the movie, the south superstar will be seen playing dual roles, Krishna and Arjuna, with Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir as the main female leads. He made his acting debut with the film Ashta Chamma in 2008 and has starred in films like Eega, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy among many others.